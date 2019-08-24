Reviewing Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT)’s and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC)’s results

Both Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.
|7
|44.26
|N/A
|-1.29
|0.00
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|1
|48.16
|N/A
|-0.64
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-104.2%
|-86.4%
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-46.9%
|-37.7%
Risk and Volatility
Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 1.87 and it happens to be 87.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 195.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.95 beta.
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. is 12.4 while its Current Ratio is 12.4. Meanwhile, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.1 while its Quick Ratio is 8.1. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 11.6% of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. shares and 12.6% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held 18.4% of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 13.53% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.
|-11.67%
|-21.04%
|-41.04%
|-27.92%
|-95.95%
|-16.85%
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|3.66%
|1.61%
|-21.95%
|-27.97%
|-64.77%
|-5.95%
For the past year Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The companyÂ’s oncology development programs include sapacitabine, a novel orally-available nucleoside analog that is in Phase III clinical trial for the front-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes. Its oncology development programs also comprise Seliciclib, a first-generation cyclin dependent kinase (CDK) inhibitor that is in phase I/II combination study with sapacitabine for BRCA mutations; and CYC065, a second generation CDK inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors. In addition, the companyÂ’s oncology development programs include CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program that is in preclinical development stage. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.
