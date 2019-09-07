Reviewing Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT)’s and CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR)’s results

This is a contrast between Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) and CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 7 39.92 N/A -1.29 0.00 CohBar Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.36 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. and CohBar Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. and CohBar Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -86.4% CohBar Inc. 0.00% -76% -62.3%

Volatility & Risk

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 1.87 and it happens to be 87.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. CohBar Inc.’s 1.14 beta is the reason why it is 14.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. is 12.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 12.4. The Current Ratio of rival CohBar Inc. is 15.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 15.5. CohBar Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. and CohBar Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 11.6% and 9.5% respectively. Insiders owned 18.4% of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, CohBar Inc. has 32.85% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. -11.67% -21.04% -41.04% -27.92% -95.95% -16.85% CohBar Inc. 13.79% -5.71% -40.43% -48.6% -70.27% -46.95%

For the past year Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than CohBar Inc.

Summary

CohBar Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.

CohBar, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) to treat various diseases associated with aging and metabolic dysfunction. Its lead MBT drug candidates include CB4209 and CB4211, which are in IND-enabling studies for the treatment of fatty liver disease, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, obesity, and type 2 diabetes mellitus. The company is also developing Humanin, a mitochondrial-derived peptide to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease, atherosclerosis, myocardial and cerebral ischemia, and type 2 diabetes mellitus; SHLP-6 for the treatment of cancer; and SHLP-2 to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease and type 2 diabetes mellitus. CohBar, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.