Reviewing Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT)’s and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG)’s results

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 7 41.82 N/A -1.29 0.00 Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 15 1898.87 N/A -2.21 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -86.4% Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -38.7%

Volatility and Risk

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.87 beta, while its volatility is 87.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s beta is 2.67 which is 167.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 12.4 and 12.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. are 4.4 and 4.4 respectively. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $23 average target price and a 60.39% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 11.6% of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 23.8% of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 18.4% are Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 37.14% are Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. -11.67% -21.04% -41.04% -27.92% -95.95% -16.85% Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. -3.9% -9.34% -17.33% -21.6% -34.49% -21.91%

For the past year Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for cancerous and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat serious diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic, and various inflammatory diseases, as well as metabolic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for the treatment of a range of cancers; human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases; and tumor cell specific dendritic cell therapy. The company has a strategic research collaboration with GE Healthcare Life Sciences China to co-develop industrial control processes in Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) and stem cell manufacturing. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.