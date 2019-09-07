Reviewing Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT)’s and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 7 39.92 N/A -1.29 0.00 Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00

In table 1 we can see Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -86.4% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -33.5%

Risk and Volatility

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.87 beta, while its volatility is 87.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has a 1.45 beta which is 45.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.4 and a Quick Ratio of 12.4. Competitively, Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.8 and has 7.8 Quick Ratio. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s potential upside is 425.75% and its average price target is $12.25.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 11.6% of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. shares and 17.9% of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. shares. About 18.4% of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. -11.67% -21.04% -41.04% -27.92% -95.95% -16.85% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. -4.41% 19.49% -0.35% -41.86% -44.16% -20.79%

For the past year Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. beats Caladrius Biosciences Inc.