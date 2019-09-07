Reviewing Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT)’s and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.
|7
|39.92
|N/A
|-1.29
|0.00
|Caladrius Biosciences Inc.
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.59
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-104.2%
|-86.4%
|Caladrius Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-39.6%
|-33.5%
Risk and Volatility
Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.87 beta, while its volatility is 87.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has a 1.45 beta which is 45.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.
Liquidity
Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.4 and a Quick Ratio of 12.4. Competitively, Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.8 and has 7.8 Quick Ratio. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Caladrius Biosciences Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Caladrius Biosciences Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
On the other hand, Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s potential upside is 425.75% and its average price target is $12.25.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 11.6% of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. shares and 17.9% of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. shares. About 18.4% of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.
|-11.67%
|-21.04%
|-41.04%
|-27.92%
|-95.95%
|-16.85%
|Caladrius Biosciences Inc.
|-4.41%
|19.49%
|-0.35%
|-41.86%
|-44.16%
|-20.79%
For the past year Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Caladrius Biosciences Inc.
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. beats Caladrius Biosciences Inc.
