Reviewing Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT)’s and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)’s results

We are contrasting Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 7 24.57 N/A -1.29 0.00 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 14.13 N/A -1.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -86.4% BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -223.3% -71.7%

Risk and Volatility

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. is 87.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.87 beta. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 102.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.02 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. are 12.4 and 12.4 respectively. Its competitor BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is 1.8. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $13.75 average price target and a 375.78% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 11.6% of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 98.7% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 18.4% are Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.2% are BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. -11.67% -21.04% -41.04% -27.92% -95.95% -16.85% BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.37% -14.56% -56.46% -63.61% -44.97% -60.72%

For the past year Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. beats BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU. It also has various ongoing development programs, including BCX7353 and second generation oral inhibitors of plasma kallikrein for hereditary angioedema; and galidesivir, a broad spectrum viral RNA polymerase inhibitor that is indicated to treat filoviruses, as well as forodesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for use in oncology. It has collaborative relationships with Mundipharma International Holdings Limited for the development and commercialization of forodesine; Shionogi & Co., Ltd. and Green Cross Corporation for the development and commercialization of peramivir in Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea; Seqirus UK Limited for the development and commercialization of RAPIVAB worldwide, except Japan, Taiwan, Korea, and Israel; and the University of Alabama at Birmingham for the development of influenza neuraminidase and complement inhibitors. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.