Reviewing Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT)’s and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)’s results

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.29 0.00 Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 10 -0.03 207.99M -2.15 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. and Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -86.4% Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 2,189,368,421.05% -94.9% -52.1%

Volatility & Risk

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.87 beta indicates that its volatility is 87.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Amicus Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 1.83 beta which makes it 83.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.4 while its Quick Ratio is 12.4. On the competitive side is, Amicus Therapeutics Inc. which has a 7.3 Current Ratio and a 7.2 Quick Ratio. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 11.6% and 0%. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 18.4%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.9% of Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. -11.67% -21.04% -41.04% -27.92% -95.95% -16.85% Amicus Therapeutics Inc. -1.9% -0.4% -7.53% 6.26% -13.23% 29.44%

For the past year Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Amicus Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Amicus Therapeutics Inc. beats Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. Its principal product is the migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease, which has completed two global Phase III registration studies. The company is also developing SD-101, which is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of the genetic connective tissue disorder epidermolysis bullosa; and AT3375 to treat Parkinson's disease. It is conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate pompe treatment paradigm in pompe patients. The company has strategic alliance with GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop and commercialize migalastat as a monotherapy and in combination with ERT for Fabry disease. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.