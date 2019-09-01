Reviewing OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS)’s and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR)’s results

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OncoSec Medical Incorporated 4 0.00 N/A -6.08 0.00 United Therapeutics Corporation 95 2.37 N/A -3.47 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for OncoSec Medical Incorporated and United Therapeutics Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OncoSec Medical Incorporated 0.00% -149.9% -115.8% United Therapeutics Corporation 0.00% -5.7% -4.3%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 2.24 shows that OncoSec Medical Incorporated is 124.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. United Therapeutics Corporation’s 1.04 beta is the reason why it is 4.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of OncoSec Medical Incorporated are 5 and 5 respectively. Its competitor United Therapeutics Corporation’s Current Ratio is 7.2 and its Quick Ratio is 6.8. United Therapeutics Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for OncoSec Medical Incorporated and United Therapeutics Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OncoSec Medical Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00 United Therapeutics Corporation 0 2 3 2.60

Meanwhile, United Therapeutics Corporation’s average price target is $136.83, while its potential upside is 65.73%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

OncoSec Medical Incorporated and United Therapeutics Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 17.3% and 0%. OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s share owned by insiders are 1.1%. Competitively, United Therapeutics Corporation has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OncoSec Medical Incorporated 1.36% -10.8% -60.16% -75.22% -82.3% -65.16% United Therapeutics Corporation 3.3% -3.42% -20.2% -31.76% -34.11% -27.24%

For the past year United Therapeutics Corporation has weaker performance than OncoSec Medical Incorporated

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors United Therapeutics Corporation beats OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes gene therapies, therapeutics, and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ImmunoPulse IL-12, which is in Phase II clinical trial for various indications, including metastatic melanoma and triple negative breast cancer. ImmunoPulse is an electroporation delivery device used in combination with the companyÂ’s therapeutic product candidates, including DNA plasmids that encode for immunologically active agents, and to deliver the therapeutic directly into the tumor and promote an inflammatory response against the cancer. The company also has completed two Phase II studies for products, such as OMS-I100 in metastatic melanoma and OMS-I110 in merkel cell carcinoma. It has a clinical collaboration with the University of California, San Francisco to evaluate the safety and efficacy of ImmunoPulse IL-12 in combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in patients with low tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte; and a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with MSD International GmbH to evaluate the combination of OncoSec's ImmuoPulse IL-12 with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in a Phase II clinical trial referred to as PISCES. The company was formerly known as NetVentory Solutions Inc. and changed its name to OncoSec Medical Incorporated in March 2011. OncoSec Medical Incorporated was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.