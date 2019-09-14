Reviewing OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS)’s and Synthetic Biologics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN)’s results

Both OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) and Synthetic Biologics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OncoSec Medical Incorporated 4 0.00 N/A -6.08 0.00 Synthetic Biologics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.44 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of OncoSec Medical Incorporated and Synthetic Biologics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OncoSec Medical Incorporated 0.00% -149.9% -115.8% Synthetic Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% -141.5%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 2.24 shows that OncoSec Medical Incorporated is 124.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s 128.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.28 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of OncoSec Medical Incorporated is 5 while its Current Ratio is 5. Meanwhile, Synthetic Biologics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.6 while its Quick Ratio is 8.6. Synthetic Biologics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 17.3% of OncoSec Medical Incorporated shares and 13.3% of Synthetic Biologics Inc. shares. OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s share held by insiders are 1.1%. Competitively, Synthetic Biologics Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OncoSec Medical Incorporated 1.36% -10.8% -60.16% -75.22% -82.3% -65.16% Synthetic Biologics Inc. -9.43% -14.68% -22.58% -23.76% -92.32% -14.29%

For the past year Synthetic Biologics Inc. has weaker performance than OncoSec Medical Incorporated

Summary

Synthetic Biologics Inc. beats OncoSec Medical Incorporated on 4 of the 6 factors.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes gene therapies, therapeutics, and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ImmunoPulse IL-12, which is in Phase II clinical trial for various indications, including metastatic melanoma and triple negative breast cancer. ImmunoPulse is an electroporation delivery device used in combination with the companyÂ’s therapeutic product candidates, including DNA plasmids that encode for immunologically active agents, and to deliver the therapeutic directly into the tumor and promote an inflammatory response against the cancer. The company also has completed two Phase II studies for products, such as OMS-I100 in metastatic melanoma and OMS-I110 in merkel cell carcinoma. It has a clinical collaboration with the University of California, San Francisco to evaluate the safety and efficacy of ImmunoPulse IL-12 in combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in patients with low tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte; and a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with MSD International GmbH to evaluate the combination of OncoSec's ImmuoPulse IL-12 with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in a Phase II clinical trial referred to as PISCES. The company was formerly known as NetVentory Solutions Inc. and changed its name to OncoSec Medical Incorporated in March 2011. OncoSec Medical Incorporated was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops therapeutics designed to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients in the United States. Its lead product candidates in Phase III development include SYN-010, which is intended to reduce the impact of methane producing organisms in the gut microbiome to treat an underlying cause of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation; and SYN-004 (ribaxamase) that is designed to protect the gut microbiome from the effects of commonly used intravenous (IV) beta-lactam antibiotics for the prevention of C. difficile infection (CDI), antibiotic-associated diarrhea (AAD), and the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR). The company is also developing SYN-007 and SYN-006 for the prevention of CDI and AAD; SYN-005, a monoclonal antibody therapy for the prevention and treatment of pertussis; SYN-200 for the treatment of phenylketonuria; and SYN-020, an oral dosage form of intestinal alkaline phosphatase. It has collaboration agreements with Intrexon Corporation, The University of Texas at Austin, and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. The company was formerly known as Adeona Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Synthetic Biologics, Inc. in February 2012. Synthetic Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.