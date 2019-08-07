Reviewing OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS)’s and Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) and Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OncoSec Medical Incorporated 5 0.00 N/A -6.08 0.00 Sierra Oncology Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.74 0.00

In table 1 we can see OncoSec Medical Incorporated and Sierra Oncology Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides OncoSec Medical Incorporated and Sierra Oncology Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OncoSec Medical Incorporated 0.00% -149.9% -115.8% Sierra Oncology Inc. 0.00% -54.1% -48.3%

Risk and Volatility

OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s volatility measures that it’s 124.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.24 beta. Sierra Oncology Inc.’s 1.21 beta is the reason why it is 21.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

OncoSec Medical Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 5 and a Quick Ratio of 5. Competitively, Sierra Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.1 and has 13.1 Quick Ratio. Sierra Oncology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

OncoSec Medical Incorporated and Sierra Oncology Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 17.3% and 66.4%. Insiders held 1.1% of OncoSec Medical Incorporated shares. Competitively, Sierra Oncology Inc. has 1.38% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OncoSec Medical Incorporated 1.36% -10.8% -60.16% -75.22% -82.3% -65.16% Sierra Oncology Inc. -3.46% -5.24% -61.95% -61.39% -80.76% -60.51%

For the past year OncoSec Medical Incorporated was more bearish than Sierra Oncology Inc.

Summary

Sierra Oncology Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes gene therapies, therapeutics, and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ImmunoPulse IL-12, which is in Phase II clinical trial for various indications, including metastatic melanoma and triple negative breast cancer. ImmunoPulse is an electroporation delivery device used in combination with the companyÂ’s therapeutic product candidates, including DNA plasmids that encode for immunologically active agents, and to deliver the therapeutic directly into the tumor and promote an inflammatory response against the cancer. The company also has completed two Phase II studies for products, such as OMS-I100 in metastatic melanoma and OMS-I110 in merkel cell carcinoma. It has a clinical collaboration with the University of California, San Francisco to evaluate the safety and efficacy of ImmunoPulse IL-12 in combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in patients with low tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte; and a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with MSD International GmbH to evaluate the combination of OncoSec's ImmuoPulse IL-12 with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in a Phase II clinical trial referred to as PISCES. The company was formerly known as NetVentory Solutions Inc. and changed its name to OncoSec Medical Incorporated in March 2011. OncoSec Medical Incorporated was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Sierra Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, researches, develops, and commercializes DNA Damage Response (DDR) therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced cancer. It also engages in developing SRA141, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the cell division cycle 7 kinase that is in preclinical development stage. The company was formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sierra Oncology, Inc. in January 2017. Sierra Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.