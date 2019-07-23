Reviewing OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS)’s and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)’s results

We are contrasting OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OncoSec Medical Incorporated 5 0.00 N/A -0.70 0.00 Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of OncoSec Medical Incorporated and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has OncoSec Medical Incorporated and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OncoSec Medical Incorporated 0.00% -145.6% -116.6% Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.8% -35.1%

Risk and Volatility

OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s 2 beta indicates that its volatility is 100.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 205.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 3.05 beta.

Liquidity

OncoSec Medical Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 4.7 and a Quick Ratio of 4.7. Competitively, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.7 and has 9.7 Quick Ratio. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both OncoSec Medical Incorporated and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 6.4% and 85.9% respectively. Insiders held 17.3% of OncoSec Medical Incorporated shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.8% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OncoSec Medical Incorporated -2.97% -19.87% -20.48% -39.65% -67.56% -18.89% Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.18% -3.64% 14.65% 0.94% -9.13% 16.19%

For the past year OncoSec Medical Incorporated has -18.89% weaker performance while Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 16.19% stronger performance.

Summary

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats OncoSec Medical Incorporated on 5 of the 6 factors.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes gene therapies, therapeutics, and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ImmunoPulse IL-12, which is in Phase II clinical trial for various indications, including metastatic melanoma and triple negative breast cancer. ImmunoPulse is an electroporation delivery device used in combination with the companyÂ’s therapeutic product candidates, including DNA plasmids that encode for immunologically active agents, and to deliver the therapeutic directly into the tumor and promote an inflammatory response against the cancer. The company also has completed two Phase II studies for products, such as OMS-I100 in metastatic melanoma and OMS-I110 in merkel cell carcinoma. It has a clinical collaboration with the University of California, San Francisco to evaluate the safety and efficacy of ImmunoPulse IL-12 in combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in patients with low tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte; and a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with MSD International GmbH to evaluate the combination of OncoSec's ImmuoPulse IL-12 with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in a Phase II clinical trial referred to as PISCES. The company was formerly known as NetVentory Solutions Inc. and changed its name to OncoSec Medical Incorporated in March 2011. OncoSec Medical Incorporated was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has two lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells; and three LVV programs for the treatment of other rare genetic diseases, as well as an adeno-associated viral vector program, which is under preclinical development. The company has collaboration agreements with Lund University, Sweden; and Centro de Investigaciones EnergÃ©ticas, Medioambientales y TecnolÃ³gicas. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.