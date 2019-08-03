Reviewing OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS)’s and Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)’s results

We are comparing OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) and Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OncoSec Medical Incorporated 5 0.00 N/A -6.08 0.00 Morphic Holding Inc. 21 74.57 N/A -0.81 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of OncoSec Medical Incorporated and Morphic Holding Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OncoSec Medical Incorporated 0.00% -149.9% -115.8% Morphic Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of OncoSec Medical Incorporated is 5 while its Current Ratio is 5. Meanwhile, Morphic Holding Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.6 while its Quick Ratio is 4.6. OncoSec Medical Incorporated is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Morphic Holding Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 17.3% of OncoSec Medical Incorporated shares and 49.9% of Morphic Holding Inc. shares. About 1.1% of OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.4% are Morphic Holding Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OncoSec Medical Incorporated 1.36% -10.8% -60.16% -75.22% -82.3% -65.16% Morphic Holding Inc. 9.03% -2.8% 0% 0% 0% 25.44%

For the past year OncoSec Medical Incorporated has -65.16% weaker performance while Morphic Holding Inc. has 25.44% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Morphic Holding Inc. beats OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes gene therapies, therapeutics, and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ImmunoPulse IL-12, which is in Phase II clinical trial for various indications, including metastatic melanoma and triple negative breast cancer. ImmunoPulse is an electroporation delivery device used in combination with the companyÂ’s therapeutic product candidates, including DNA plasmids that encode for immunologically active agents, and to deliver the therapeutic directly into the tumor and promote an inflammatory response against the cancer. The company also has completed two Phase II studies for products, such as OMS-I100 in metastatic melanoma and OMS-I110 in merkel cell carcinoma. It has a clinical collaboration with the University of California, San Francisco to evaluate the safety and efficacy of ImmunoPulse IL-12 in combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in patients with low tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte; and a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with MSD International GmbH to evaluate the combination of OncoSec's ImmuoPulse IL-12 with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in a Phase II clinical trial referred to as PISCES. The company was formerly known as NetVentory Solutions Inc. and changed its name to OncoSec Medical Incorporated in March 2011. OncoSec Medical Incorporated was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.