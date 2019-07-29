Reviewing OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS)’s and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT)’s results

We are contrasting OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OncoSec Medical Incorporated 5 0.00 N/A -0.70 0.00 Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.50 N/A -18.10 0.00

In table 1 we can see OncoSec Medical Incorporated and Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OncoSec Medical Incorporated 0.00% -145.6% -116.6% Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -60.5% -28.4%

Volatility & Risk

OncoSec Medical Incorporated is 100.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 2. Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s 121.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.21 beta.

Liquidity

OncoSec Medical Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 4.7 and a Quick Ratio of 4.7. Competitively, Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and has 0.8 Quick Ratio. OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 6.4% of OncoSec Medical Incorporated shares and 57.5% of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. shares. 17.3% are OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.28% are Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OncoSec Medical Incorporated -2.97% -19.87% -20.48% -39.65% -67.56% -18.89% Melinta Therapeutics Inc. -29.19% -22.8% -60.84% -76.62% -91.67% -18%

For the past year OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s stock price has bigger decline than Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Melinta Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes gene therapies, therapeutics, and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ImmunoPulse IL-12, which is in Phase II clinical trial for various indications, including metastatic melanoma and triple negative breast cancer. ImmunoPulse is an electroporation delivery device used in combination with the companyÂ’s therapeutic product candidates, including DNA plasmids that encode for immunologically active agents, and to deliver the therapeutic directly into the tumor and promote an inflammatory response against the cancer. The company also has completed two Phase II studies for products, such as OMS-I100 in metastatic melanoma and OMS-I110 in merkel cell carcinoma. It has a clinical collaboration with the University of California, San Francisco to evaluate the safety and efficacy of ImmunoPulse IL-12 in combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in patients with low tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte; and a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with MSD International GmbH to evaluate the combination of OncoSec's ImmuoPulse IL-12 with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in a Phase II clinical trial referred to as PISCES. The company was formerly known as NetVentory Solutions Inc. and changed its name to OncoSec Medical Incorporated in March 2011. OncoSec Medical Incorporated was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., an antibiotics company, is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibiotics to overcome drug-resistant, life-threatening infections. It develops Delafloxacin, a fluoroquinolone for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria; and Baxdela for the treatment of patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as formerly Rib-X Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. on October 7, 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut with an additional office in Lincolnshire, Illinois.