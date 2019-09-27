Reviewing OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS)’s and Its Peers results

As Biotechnology company, OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) is competing with its competitors based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

OncoSec Medical Incorporated has 17.3% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 53.20% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand OncoSec Medical Incorporated has 1.1% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 8.45% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have OncoSec Medical Incorporated and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OncoSec Medical Incorporated 362,859,668.07% -149.90% -115.80% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing OncoSec Medical Incorporated and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio OncoSec Medical Incorporated 7.39M 2 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for OncoSec Medical Incorporated and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OncoSec Medical Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.54 1.63 2.79

The potential upside of the competitors is 179.30%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of OncoSec Medical Incorporated and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OncoSec Medical Incorporated 1.36% -10.8% -60.16% -75.22% -82.3% -65.16% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year OncoSec Medical Incorporated had bearish trend while OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

OncoSec Medical Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 5 and a Quick Ratio of 5. Competitively, OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s competitors Current Ratio is 7.07 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

Volatility and Risk

OncoSec Medical Incorporated is 124.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.24. In other hand, OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s competitors have beta of 1.77 which is 76.75% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

OncoSec Medical Incorporated does not pay a dividend.

Summary

OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s peers beat on 4 of the 4 factors OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes gene therapies, therapeutics, and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ImmunoPulse IL-12, which is in Phase II clinical trial for various indications, including metastatic melanoma and triple negative breast cancer. ImmunoPulse is an electroporation delivery device used in combination with the companyÂ’s therapeutic product candidates, including DNA plasmids that encode for immunologically active agents, and to deliver the therapeutic directly into the tumor and promote an inflammatory response against the cancer. The company also has completed two Phase II studies for products, such as OMS-I100 in metastatic melanoma and OMS-I110 in merkel cell carcinoma. It has a clinical collaboration with the University of California, San Francisco to evaluate the safety and efficacy of ImmunoPulse IL-12 in combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in patients with low tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte; and a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with MSD International GmbH to evaluate the combination of OncoSec's ImmuoPulse IL-12 with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in a Phase II clinical trial referred to as PISCES. The company was formerly known as NetVentory Solutions Inc. and changed its name to OncoSec Medical Incorporated in March 2011. OncoSec Medical Incorporated was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.