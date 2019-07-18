Reviewing OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS)’s and iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)’s results

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) and iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OncoSec Medical Incorporated 5 0.00 N/A -0.70 0.00 iBio Inc. 1 10.74 N/A -1.22 0.00

Demonstrates OncoSec Medical Incorporated and iBio Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OncoSec Medical Incorporated 0.00% -145.6% -116.6% iBio Inc. 0.00% -157.6% -44.5%

Risk and Volatility

OncoSec Medical Incorporated is 100.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2 beta. Competitively, iBio Inc.’s 3.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.03 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

OncoSec Medical Incorporated and iBio Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 6.4% and 8%. 17.3% are OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 45.24% are iBio Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OncoSec Medical Incorporated -2.97% -19.87% -20.48% -39.65% -67.56% -18.89% iBio Inc. -11.99% -1.73% -8.47% 6.79% -48.33% 6.3%

For the past year OncoSec Medical Incorporated had bearish trend while iBio Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors OncoSec Medical Incorporated beats iBio Inc.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes gene therapies, therapeutics, and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ImmunoPulse IL-12, which is in Phase II clinical trial for various indications, including metastatic melanoma and triple negative breast cancer. ImmunoPulse is an electroporation delivery device used in combination with the companyÂ’s therapeutic product candidates, including DNA plasmids that encode for immunologically active agents, and to deliver the therapeutic directly into the tumor and promote an inflammatory response against the cancer. The company also has completed two Phase II studies for products, such as OMS-I100 in metastatic melanoma and OMS-I110 in merkel cell carcinoma. It has a clinical collaboration with the University of California, San Francisco to evaluate the safety and efficacy of ImmunoPulse IL-12 in combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in patients with low tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte; and a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with MSD International GmbH to evaluate the combination of OncoSec's ImmuoPulse IL-12 with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in a Phase II clinical trial referred to as PISCES. The company was formerly known as NetVentory Solutions Inc. and changed its name to OncoSec Medical Incorporated in March 2011. OncoSec Medical Incorporated was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

iBio, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical product applications using its platform in the United States and internationally. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-CFB03 for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases. It is also developing vaccine candidates for third parties. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Caliber Biotherapeutics LLC and Fiocruz; and collaboration agreements with the A & M University System, AzarGen Biotechnologies (Pty) Ltd, Fraunhofer Center for Molecular Biotechnology, and Theoremdx, Inc. In addition, it offers a range of product and process development, analytical, and manufacturing services. iBio, Inc. is based in New York, New York.