Reviewing OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS)’s and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP)’s results

Both OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OncoSec Medical Incorporated 4 0.00 N/A -6.08 0.00 Forward Pharma A/S 1 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of OncoSec Medical Incorporated and Forward Pharma A/S.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OncoSec Medical Incorporated 0.00% -149.9% -115.8% Forward Pharma A/S 0.00% -2.4% -2%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 2.24 shows that OncoSec Medical Incorporated is 124.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Forward Pharma A/S is 137.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.37 beta.

Liquidity

5 and 5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of OncoSec Medical Incorporated. Its rival Forward Pharma A/S’s Current and Quick Ratios are 74.5 and 74.5 respectively. Forward Pharma A/S has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 17.3% of OncoSec Medical Incorporated shares and 20.6% of Forward Pharma A/S shares. 1.1% are OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OncoSec Medical Incorporated 1.36% -10.8% -60.16% -75.22% -82.3% -65.16% Forward Pharma A/S -2.25% -2.41% -20.41% -13.21% -66.91% 17.95%

For the past year OncoSec Medical Incorporated has -65.16% weaker performance while Forward Pharma A/S has 17.95% stronger performance.

Summary

Forward Pharma A/S beats on 5 of the 6 factors OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes gene therapies, therapeutics, and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ImmunoPulse IL-12, which is in Phase II clinical trial for various indications, including metastatic melanoma and triple negative breast cancer. ImmunoPulse is an electroporation delivery device used in combination with the companyÂ’s therapeutic product candidates, including DNA plasmids that encode for immunologically active agents, and to deliver the therapeutic directly into the tumor and promote an inflammatory response against the cancer. The company also has completed two Phase II studies for products, such as OMS-I100 in metastatic melanoma and OMS-I110 in merkel cell carcinoma. It has a clinical collaboration with the University of California, San Francisco to evaluate the safety and efficacy of ImmunoPulse IL-12 in combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in patients with low tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte; and a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with MSD International GmbH to evaluate the combination of OncoSec's ImmuoPulse IL-12 with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in a Phase II clinical trial referred to as PISCES. The company was formerly known as NetVentory Solutions Inc. and changed its name to OncoSec Medical Incorporated in March 2011. OncoSec Medical Incorporated was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.