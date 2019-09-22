Reviewing OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS)’s and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)’s results

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OncoSec Medical Incorporated 4 0.00 N/A -6.08 0.00 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 44 6.72 N/A -2.74 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of OncoSec Medical Incorporated and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has OncoSec Medical Incorporated and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OncoSec Medical Incorporated 0.00% -149.9% -115.8% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.6% -35.7%

Volatility & Risk

OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s 2.24 beta indicates that its volatility is 124.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.64 beta and it is 64.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of OncoSec Medical Incorporated are 5 and 5 respectively. Its competitor Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.9 and its Quick Ratio is 3.9. OncoSec Medical Incorporated can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for OncoSec Medical Incorporated and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OncoSec Medical Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively the average price target of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is $57.5, which is potential 58.71% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 17.3% of OncoSec Medical Incorporated shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.1% of OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.5% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OncoSec Medical Incorporated 1.36% -10.8% -60.16% -75.22% -82.3% -65.16% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -6.08% -12.92% -5.5% -12.09% -7.61% -13.72%

For the past year OncoSec Medical Incorporated was more bearish than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes gene therapies, therapeutics, and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ImmunoPulse IL-12, which is in Phase II clinical trial for various indications, including metastatic melanoma and triple negative breast cancer. ImmunoPulse is an electroporation delivery device used in combination with the companyÂ’s therapeutic product candidates, including DNA plasmids that encode for immunologically active agents, and to deliver the therapeutic directly into the tumor and promote an inflammatory response against the cancer. The company also has completed two Phase II studies for products, such as OMS-I100 in metastatic melanoma and OMS-I110 in merkel cell carcinoma. It has a clinical collaboration with the University of California, San Francisco to evaluate the safety and efficacy of ImmunoPulse IL-12 in combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in patients with low tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte; and a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with MSD International GmbH to evaluate the combination of OncoSec's ImmuoPulse IL-12 with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in a Phase II clinical trial referred to as PISCES. The company was formerly known as NetVentory Solutions Inc. and changed its name to OncoSec Medical Incorporated in March 2011. OncoSec Medical Incorporated was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.