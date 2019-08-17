Reviewing Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (ONTX)’s and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE)’s results

Since Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 3 5.68 N/A -4.33 0.00 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 3021.13 N/A -2.27 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -301.5% -111.8% Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.1% -54.9%

Risk & Volatility

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. is 169.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.69 beta. In other hand, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 4.82 which is 382.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 9.9 and 9.9 respectively. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. has a 853.49% upside potential and an average target price of $20.5. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $18 consensus target price and a 60.71% potential upside. Based on the results given earlier, Onconova Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 49.3% and 24.8%. Insiders held 4.76% of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 13.78% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 8.7% -12.59% -40.48% 2.46% -61.81% 18.48% Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.75% -24.95% -11.08% 110.54% 56.43% 256.57%

For the past year Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trials for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with MDS and acute myelogenous leukemia; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with lower risk MDS. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise Briciclib, which is in Phase I multisite dose-escalation trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and Recilisib that has completed four Phase I clinical trials for patients with acute radiation syndromes. In addition, the company has various product candidates in preclinical development that target kinases, cellular metabolism, or cell division. It has a development and license agreement with Baxter Healthcare SA; a license agreement with SymBio Pharmaceuticals Limited; and a strategic collaboration with Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which is in Phase II clinical trial for adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures and osteoarthritis, as well as pediatric patients with fragile X syndrome; and ZYN001 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. The company was formerly known as AllTranz, Inc. and changed its name to Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2014. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania.