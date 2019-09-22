Reviewing Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (ONTX)’s and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Onconova Therapeutics Inc.
|3
|4.23
|N/A
|-4.33
|0.00
|Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-12.43
|0.00
Demonstrates Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Onconova Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-301.5%
|-111.8%
|Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|-671.1%
Risk and Volatility
Onconova Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 2.69 and its 169.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has a 0.73 beta which is 27.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
1.3 and 1.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.5 and 2.5 respectively. Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Onconova Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Onconova Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The upside potential is 1,181.25% for Onconova Therapeutics Inc. with consensus target price of $20.5.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 49.3% of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. shares and 10.4% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 4.76% of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 18.48% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Onconova Therapeutics Inc.
|8.7%
|-12.59%
|-40.48%
|2.46%
|-61.81%
|18.48%
|Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
|-3.85%
|-18.6%
|-39.45%
|-60.23%
|-84.18%
|-69.62%
For the past year Onconova Therapeutics Inc. has 18.48% stronger performance while Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has -69.62% weaker performance.
Summary
Onconova Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trials for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with MDS and acute myelogenous leukemia; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with lower risk MDS. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise Briciclib, which is in Phase I multisite dose-escalation trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and Recilisib that has completed four Phase I clinical trials for patients with acute radiation syndromes. In addition, the company has various product candidates in preclinical development that target kinases, cellular metabolism, or cell division. It has a development and license agreement with Baxter Healthcare SA; a license agreement with SymBio Pharmaceuticals Limited; and a strategic collaboration with Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.