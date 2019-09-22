Reviewing Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (ONTX)’s and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 3 4.23 N/A -4.33 0.00 Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -12.43 0.00

Demonstrates Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -301.5% -111.8% Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -671.1%

Risk and Volatility

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 2.69 and its 169.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has a 0.73 beta which is 27.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.3 and 1.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.5 and 2.5 respectively. Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 1,181.25% for Onconova Therapeutics Inc. with consensus target price of $20.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 49.3% of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. shares and 10.4% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 4.76% of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 18.48% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 8.7% -12.59% -40.48% 2.46% -61.81% 18.48% Seelos Therapeutics Inc. -3.85% -18.6% -39.45% -60.23% -84.18% -69.62%

For the past year Onconova Therapeutics Inc. has 18.48% stronger performance while Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has -69.62% weaker performance.

Summary

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trials for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with MDS and acute myelogenous leukemia; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with lower risk MDS. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise Briciclib, which is in Phase I multisite dose-escalation trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and Recilisib that has completed four Phase I clinical trials for patients with acute radiation syndromes. In addition, the company has various product candidates in preclinical development that target kinases, cellular metabolism, or cell division. It has a development and license agreement with Baxter Healthcare SA; a license agreement with SymBio Pharmaceuticals Limited; and a strategic collaboration with Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.