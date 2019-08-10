Reviewing Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (ONTX)’s and Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)’s results

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) and Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 3 19.01 N/A -4.33 0.00 Seattle Genetics Inc. 71 16.41 N/A -1.75 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and Seattle Genetics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and Seattle Genetics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -301.5% -111.8% Seattle Genetics Inc. 0.00% -21.4% -18%

Risk and Volatility

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. is 169.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.69. In other hand, Seattle Genetics Inc. has beta of 2.03 which is 103.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.3. The Current Ratio of rival Seattle Genetics Inc. is 3 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.7. Seattle Genetics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and Seattle Genetics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Seattle Genetics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

The upside potential is 757.74% for Onconova Therapeutics Inc. with consensus target price of $20.5. Meanwhile, Seattle Genetics Inc.’s consensus target price is $81.8, while its potential upside is 6.40%. Based on the data shown earlier, Onconova Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Seattle Genetics Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and Seattle Genetics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 49.3% and 0% respectively. About 4.76% of Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.1% of Seattle Genetics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 8.7% -12.59% -40.48% 2.46% -61.81% 18.48% Seattle Genetics Inc. 2.91% 10.77% 13% 0.77% 8.86% 33.62%

For the past year Onconova Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Seattle Genetics Inc.

Summary

Seattle Genetics Inc. beats Onconova Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trials for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with MDS and acute myelogenous leukemia; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with lower risk MDS. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise Briciclib, which is in Phase I multisite dose-escalation trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and Recilisib that has completed four Phase I clinical trials for patients with acute radiation syndromes. In addition, the company has various product candidates in preclinical development that target kinases, cellular metabolism, or cell division. It has a development and license agreement with Baxter Healthcare SA; a license agreement with SymBio Pharmaceuticals Limited; and a strategic collaboration with Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

Seattle Genetics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies to treat cancer worldwide. It markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate for relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma and relapsed systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma. The company also develops SGN-CD33A that is in Phase III clinical trial to evaluate SGN-CD33A in combination with hypomethylating agents in previously untreated older patients, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); ASG-22ME, which is in Phase I clinical trial for Nectin-4-positive solid tumors, including bladder cancer; SGN-LIV1A that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with LIV-1-positive metastatic breast cancer; and SGN-CD19A, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed DLBCL, as well as in Phase II trial for patients with newly diagnosed DLBCL. In addition, it is involved in developing SEA-CD40 that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; SGN-CD19B, which is in Phase I clinical trial ongoing for patients with relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; SGN-CD123A that is in Phase I trial for patients with relapsed or refractory AML; SGN-CD352A, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; SGN-2FF that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and ASG-15ME that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with urothelial cancer. The company has collaborations for its ADC technology with various biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, including AbbVie Biotechnology Ltd.; Bayer Pharma AG; Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.; Genentech, Inc.; GlaxoSmithKline LLC; Pfizer, Inc.; and Unum Therapeutics, Inc., as well as has co-development agreement with Agensys, Inc. and Genmab A/S. Seattle Genetics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.