Reviewing Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (ONTX)’s and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)’s results

Both Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 3 23.35 N/A -8.08 0.00 Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 7.40 N/A -0.39 0.00

Demonstrates Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -336.5% -103% Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -58.9% -44.2%

Risk and Volatility

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.89 beta, while its volatility is 189.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 15.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.15 beta.

Liquidity

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.1 and a Quick Ratio of 2.1. Competitively, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.3 and has 5.3 Quick Ratio. Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 619.30% at a $20.5 consensus price target. Competitively Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $7, with potential upside of 176.68%. Based on the data given earlier, Onconova Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 59.2% and 98.1%. Insiders held 4.76% of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.25% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Onconova Therapeutics Inc. -7.14% -1.76% 21.5% -32.06% -30.65% 84.83% Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.78% -8.68% -2.21% -22.46% -43.77% -3.91%

For the past year Onconova Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trials for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with MDS and acute myelogenous leukemia; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with lower risk MDS. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise Briciclib, which is in Phase I multisite dose-escalation trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and Recilisib that has completed four Phase I clinical trials for patients with acute radiation syndromes. In addition, the company has various product candidates in preclinical development that target kinases, cellular metabolism, or cell division. It has a development and license agreement with Baxter Healthcare SA; a license agreement with SymBio Pharmaceuticals Limited; and a strategic collaboration with Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology, and immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor, which has completed Phase III clinical program for immune thrombocytopenia purpura; and Phase II clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and IgA nephropathy. It is also developing two oncology product candidates, which are in Phase I and Phase II. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has license agreements with Aclaris Therapeutics International Limited for the development and commercialization of janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors for the treatment of alopecia areata and other dermatological conditions; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the discovery, development, and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies; AstraZeneca AB for the development and commercialization of R256, an inhaled JAK inhibitor; BerGenBio AS for the development and commercialization of an oncology program; and Daiichi Sankyo to pursue research related to ligases. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in South San Francisco, California.