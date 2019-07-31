Reviewing Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (ONTX)’s and Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) and Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 3 21.63 N/A -8.08 0.00 Realm Therapeutics Plc 3 46.93 N/A -2.92 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and Realm Therapeutics Plc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -336.5% -103% Realm Therapeutics Plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and Realm Therapeutics Plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Realm Therapeutics Plc 0 0 0 0.00

Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 676.52% at a $20.5 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and Realm Therapeutics Plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 59.2% and 46.35%. About 4.76% of Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 31.1% of Realm Therapeutics Plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Onconova Therapeutics Inc. -7.14% -1.76% 21.5% -32.06% -30.65% 84.83% Realm Therapeutics Plc -1.98% -18.17% 46.67% 5.26% 0% 78.38%

For the past year Onconova Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Realm Therapeutics Plc.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trials for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with MDS and acute myelogenous leukemia; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with lower risk MDS. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise Briciclib, which is in Phase I multisite dose-escalation trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and Recilisib that has completed four Phase I clinical trials for patients with acute radiation syndromes. In addition, the company has various product candidates in preclinical development that target kinases, cellular metabolism, or cell division. It has a development and license agreement with Baxter Healthcare SA; a license agreement with SymBio Pharmaceuticals Limited; and a strategic collaboration with Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

Realm Therapeutics Plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases in adults and children. Its product pipeline includes PRO22, a topical gel, which is conducting initial Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. The company was formerly known as PuriCore plc and changed its name to Realm Therapeutics Plc in December 2016. Realm Therapeutics Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.