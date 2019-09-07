Reviewing Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (ONTX)’s and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)’s results

Both Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 3 6.58 N/A -4.33 0.00 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 7 10.82 N/A -0.76 0.00

Demonstrates Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -301.5% -111.8% Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0.00% -102% -64.3%

Volatility and Risk

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. is 169.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.69. From a competition point of view, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has a 1.91 beta which is 91.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. are 2.5 and 2.1 respectively. Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

The average target price of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. is $20.5, with potential upside of 640.07%. Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $8 average target price and a 43.63% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Onconova Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Pacific Biosciences of California Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 49.3% and 77.7% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 4.76% of Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.3% of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 8.7% -12.59% -40.48% 2.46% -61.81% 18.48% Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 1.89% -11.33% -26.93% -20.59% 52.97% -27.03%

For the past year Onconova Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. beats Onconova Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trials for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with MDS and acute myelogenous leukemia; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with lower risk MDS. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise Briciclib, which is in Phase I multisite dose-escalation trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and Recilisib that has completed four Phase I clinical trials for patients with acute radiation syndromes. In addition, the company has various product candidates in preclinical development that target kinases, cellular metabolism, or cell division. It has a development and license agreement with Baxter Healthcare SA; a license agreement with SymBio Pharmaceuticals Limited; and a strategic collaboration with Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits, such as template preparation, binding, and sequencing kits. Its customers include research institutions; commercial laboratories; genome centers; clinical, government, and academic institutions; genomics service providers; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in North America and Europe, as well as primarily through distribution partners in Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.