Reviewing Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (ONTX)’s and FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)’s results

We are contrasting Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) and FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 3 4.23 N/A -4.33 0.00 FibroGen Inc. 46 9.84 N/A -1.07 0.00

Table 1 highlights Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and FibroGen Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -301.5% -111.8% FibroGen Inc. 0.00% -18.4% -10.6%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 2.69 shows that Onconova Therapeutics Inc. is 169.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, FibroGen Inc. is 84.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.84 beta.

Liquidity

Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. On the competitive side is, FibroGen Inc. which has a 6.2 Current Ratio and a 6.2 Quick Ratio. FibroGen Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and FibroGen Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 FibroGen Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $20.5, while its potential upside is 1,181.25%. Meanwhile, FibroGen Inc.’s consensus target price is $65, while its potential upside is 62.91%. The results provided earlier shows that Onconova Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than FibroGen Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and FibroGen Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 49.3% and 67.8% respectively. About 4.76% of Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, FibroGen Inc. has 4.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 8.7% -12.59% -40.48% 2.46% -61.81% 18.48% FibroGen Inc. 0.34% 2.94% 2.85% -16.29% -23.4% 2.12%

For the past year Onconova Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than FibroGen Inc.

Summary

FibroGen Inc. beats Onconova Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trials for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with MDS and acute myelogenous leukemia; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with lower risk MDS. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise Briciclib, which is in Phase I multisite dose-escalation trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and Recilisib that has completed four Phase I clinical trials for patients with acute radiation syndromes. In addition, the company has various product candidates in preclinical development that target kinases, cellular metabolism, or cell division. It has a development and license agreement with Baxter Healthcare SA; a license agreement with SymBio Pharmaceuticals Limited; and a strategic collaboration with Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

FibroGen, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200 for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage. It has collaboration agreements with Astellas Pharma Inc. and AstraZeneca AB. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.