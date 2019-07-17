Reviewing Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (ONTX)’s and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG)’s results

Both Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 3 21.88 N/A -8.08 0.00 EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 3.31 N/A -0.34 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -336.5% -103% EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 2.89 and its 189.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 125.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.25 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. is 2.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.1. The Current Ratio of rival EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 7.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.2. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. is $20.5, with potential upside of 667.79%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 59.2% of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. shares and 49.4% of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned 4.76% of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 14.57% of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Onconova Therapeutics Inc. -7.14% -1.76% 21.5% -32.06% -30.65% 84.83% EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.81% -25.82% -47.21% -24.94% -56.74% -48.36%

For the past year Onconova Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trials for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with MDS and acute myelogenous leukemia; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with lower risk MDS. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise Briciclib, which is in Phase I multisite dose-escalation trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and Recilisib that has completed four Phase I clinical trials for patients with acute radiation syndromes. In addition, the company has various product candidates in preclinical development that target kinases, cellular metabolism, or cell division. It has a development and license agreement with Baxter Healthcare SA; a license agreement with SymBio Pharmaceuticals Limited; and a strategic collaboration with Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug compositions and drug delivery systems for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. The company is developing EGP-437 for the treatment of various inflammatory conditions of the eye, including the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain in post-surgical cataract patients; and uveitis, a debilitating form of intraocular inflammation of the anterior portion of the uvea. It is also developing the EyeGate Ocular Bandage Gel, a topically-applied eye drop formulation that has completed its first-in-man clinical trial for the management of corneal epithelial defects, as well as to accelerate re-epithelization of the ocular surface following surgery, injection, and other traumatic and non-traumatic conditions. In addition, the company is developing Eyegate II drug delivery system. It has license agreements with the University of Miami and its School of Medicine; subsidiaries of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.; BioTime, Inc.; and the University of Utah Research Foundation. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.