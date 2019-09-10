Reviewing Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (ONTX)’s and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)’s results

We are comparing Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 3 6.10 N/A -4.33 0.00 Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 48 2.60 N/A 0.73 60.80

Table 1 demonstrates Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -301.5% -111.8% Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0.00% 4.3% 2.5%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 2.69 shows that Onconova Therapeutics Inc. is 169.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 1.58 beta and it is 58.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. On the competitive side is, Emergent BioSolutions Inc. which has a 2.1 Current Ratio and a 1.3 Quick Ratio. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 716.73% for Onconova Therapeutics Inc. with consensus price target of $20.5. On the other hand, Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s potential upside is 22.73% and its consensus price target is $69.5. The data provided earlier shows that Onconova Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Emergent BioSolutions Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 49.3% of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 88.9% of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 4.76% are Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.2% of Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 8.7% -12.59% -40.48% 2.46% -61.81% 18.48% Emergent BioSolutions Inc. -0.2% -4.48% -15.65% -27.09% -16.7% -25.54%

For the past year Onconova Therapeutics Inc. has 18.48% stronger performance while Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has -25.54% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Emergent BioSolutions Inc. beats Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trials for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with MDS and acute myelogenous leukemia; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with lower risk MDS. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise Briciclib, which is in Phase I multisite dose-escalation trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and Recilisib that has completed four Phase I clinical trials for patients with acute radiation syndromes. In addition, the company has various product candidates in preclinical development that target kinases, cellular metabolism, or cell division. It has a development and license agreement with Baxter Healthcare SA; a license agreement with SymBio Pharmaceuticals Limited; and a strategic collaboration with Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s marketed products include BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; Anthrasil, a polyclonal antibody for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BAT (Botulism Antitoxin Heptavalent) for the treatment of botulinum disease; vaccinia immune globulin intravenous that addresses adverse events from smallpox vaccination; reactive skin decontamination lotion kit for the removal or neutralization of chemical warfare agents; and Trobigard, an auto-injector device designed for intramuscular self-injection of atropine sulfate and obidoxime chloride. Its investigational stage product candidates include NuThrax, a next generation anthrax vaccine; UV-4B for dengue and influenza infections; GC-072 for Burkholderia pseudomallei; FLU-IG (NP025), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat seasonal influenza; ZIKA-IG (NP024), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed as a prophylaxis for Zika infections; and FILOV (NP026), an equine polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat Ebola infections. In addition, the company provides contract manufacturing services to third-party customers. Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.