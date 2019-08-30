Reviewing Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (ONTX)’s and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN)’s results

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Onconova Therapeutics Inc.
|3
|5.87
|N/A
|-4.33
|0.00
|Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-5.38
|0.00
Demonstrates Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Onconova Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-301.5%
|-111.8%
|Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-92.8%
|-81.2%
Risk and Volatility
Onconova Therapeutics Inc. is 169.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.69 beta. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 106.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s -0.06 beta.
Liquidity
1.3 and 1.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.3 and 5.3 respectively. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Onconova Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Onconova Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $20.5, while its potential upside is 823.42%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 49.3% and 30.6% respectively. About 4.76% of Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Onconova Therapeutics Inc.
|8.7%
|-12.59%
|-40.48%
|2.46%
|-61.81%
|18.48%
|Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|1.35%
|-19.86%
|-26.62%
|5.61%
|-57.49%
|13.57%
For the past year Onconova Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
Onconova Therapeutics Inc. beats Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.
Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trials for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with MDS and acute myelogenous leukemia; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with lower risk MDS. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise Briciclib, which is in Phase I multisite dose-escalation trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and Recilisib that has completed four Phase I clinical trials for patients with acute radiation syndromes. In addition, the company has various product candidates in preclinical development that target kinases, cellular metabolism, or cell division. It has a development and license agreement with Baxter Healthcare SA; a license agreement with SymBio Pharmaceuticals Limited; and a strategic collaboration with Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, developing small-molecule drugs that help regulate the movement of oxygen into tissue by a novel mechanism of action. Its lead product candidate is trans sodium crocetinate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer. The company is also developing RES-529, a novel PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway inhibitor, which has completed two Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of macular degeneration; and is in pre-clinical development in oncology applications primarily GBM. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.
