Reviewing Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (ONTX)’s and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN)’s results

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 3 5.87 N/A -4.33 0.00 Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -5.38 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -301.5% -111.8% Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -92.8% -81.2%

Risk and Volatility

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. is 169.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.69 beta. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 106.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s -0.06 beta.

Liquidity

1.3 and 1.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.3 and 5.3 respectively. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $20.5, while its potential upside is 823.42%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 49.3% and 30.6% respectively. About 4.76% of Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 8.7% -12.59% -40.48% 2.46% -61.81% 18.48% Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.35% -19.86% -26.62% 5.61% -57.49% 13.57%

For the past year Onconova Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. beats Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trials for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with MDS and acute myelogenous leukemia; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with lower risk MDS. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise Briciclib, which is in Phase I multisite dose-escalation trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and Recilisib that has completed four Phase I clinical trials for patients with acute radiation syndromes. In addition, the company has various product candidates in preclinical development that target kinases, cellular metabolism, or cell division. It has a development and license agreement with Baxter Healthcare SA; a license agreement with SymBio Pharmaceuticals Limited; and a strategic collaboration with Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, developing small-molecule drugs that help regulate the movement of oxygen into tissue by a novel mechanism of action. Its lead product candidate is trans sodium crocetinate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer. The company is also developing RES-529, a novel PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway inhibitor, which has completed two Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of macular degeneration; and is in pre-clinical development in oncology applications primarily GBM. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.