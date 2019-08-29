Reviewing Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (ONTX)’s and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)’s results

We are comparing Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 3 5.87 N/A -4.33 0.00 Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 57.32 N/A -3.40 0.00

Table 1 highlights Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -301.5% -111.8% Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -38.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. are 1.3 and 1.3. Competitively, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 9.6 and 9.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 823.42% at a $20.5 consensus price target. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $60 consensus price target and a 60.00% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Onconova Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 49.3% of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. shares and 60.9% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 4.76% are Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 8.7% -12.59% -40.48% 2.46% -61.81% 18.48% Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.87% -7.92% -3.62% -16.13% -34.17% 5.29%

For the past year Onconova Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trials for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with MDS and acute myelogenous leukemia; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with lower risk MDS. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise Briciclib, which is in Phase I multisite dose-escalation trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and Recilisib that has completed four Phase I clinical trials for patients with acute radiation syndromes. In addition, the company has various product candidates in preclinical development that target kinases, cellular metabolism, or cell division. It has a development and license agreement with Baxter Healthcare SA; a license agreement with SymBio Pharmaceuticals Limited; and a strategic collaboration with Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company develops DCC-2618, a pan-KIT and pan-PDGFRa inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors. It is also developing immunokinase inhibitors comprising DCC-3014 for treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; and Rebastinib to treat breast cancer, as well as to investigate in combination with chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.