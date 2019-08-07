Reviewing Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (ONTX)’s and Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) and Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 3 19.71 N/A -4.33 0.00 Cellectis S.A. 17 33.20 N/A -1.62 0.00

Demonstrates Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and Cellectis S.A. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -301.5% -111.8% Cellectis S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.69 beta, while its volatility is 169.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cellectis S.A.’s beta is 1.69 which is 69.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. Its competitor Cellectis S.A.’s Current Ratio is 9.8 and its Quick Ratio is 9.7. Cellectis S.A. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and Cellectis S.A.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Cellectis S.A. 0 0 1 3.00

Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $20.5, while its potential upside is 752.39%. On the other hand, Cellectis S.A.’s potential upside is 202.58% and its average price target is $38.67. The results provided earlier shows that Onconova Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Cellectis S.A., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and Cellectis S.A. are owned by institutional investors at 49.3% and 31.4% respectively. Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4.76%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 8.7% -12.59% -40.48% 2.46% -61.81% 18.48% Cellectis S.A. -6.49% -9.06% -25.77% -13.7% -51.27% -12.61%

For the past year Onconova Therapeutics Inc. has 18.48% stronger performance while Cellectis S.A. has -12.61% weaker performance.

Summary

Cellectis S.A. beats Onconova Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trials for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with MDS and acute myelogenous leukemia; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with lower risk MDS. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise Briciclib, which is in Phase I multisite dose-escalation trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and Recilisib that has completed four Phase I clinical trials for patients with acute radiation syndromes. In addition, the company has various product candidates in preclinical development that target kinases, cellular metabolism, or cell division. It has a development and license agreement with Baxter Healthcare SA; a license agreement with SymBio Pharmaceuticals Limited; and a strategic collaboration with Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

Cellectis S.A., a gene-editing company, develops and sells immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer in France. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. Its lead product candidate is UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19 expressing hematologic malignancies, which develop in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and CLL. The companyÂ’s products also comprise UCART123 for acute myeloid leukemia indications and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; UCARTCS1 for multiple myeloma (MM) indications; UCART22 for ALL; and UCART38 for T-cell ALL and MM. In addition, it focuses on applying its gene-editing technologies to develop new generation plant products in the field of agricultural biotechnology. The company has strategic alliances with Pfizer Inc. to generate CAR T-cells in the field of oncology; Les Laboratoires Servier SAS to develop and commercialize product candidates; The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to research and develop novel cellular immunotherapies for patients suffering from various liquid tumors; and Cornell University to accelerate the development of a targeted immunotherapy for patients with acute myeloid leukemia. Cellectis S.A. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.