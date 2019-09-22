Reviewing Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (ONTX)’s and Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM)’s results

Since Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) and Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 3 4.23 N/A -4.33 0.00 Cambrex Corporation 46 3.50 N/A 2.30 19.05

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and Cambrex Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -301.5% -111.8% Cambrex Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 6.6%

Risk & Volatility

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. is 169.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.69 beta. In other hand, Cambrex Corporation has beta of 2.35 which is 135.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. is 1.3 while its Current Ratio is 1.3. Meanwhile, Cambrex Corporation has a Current Ratio of 3 while its Quick Ratio is 2. Cambrex Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and Cambrex Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Cambrex Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

The upside potential is 1,181.25% for Onconova Therapeutics Inc. with consensus target price of $20.5. Competitively Cambrex Corporation has a consensus target price of $57.5, with potential downside of -3.62%. The results provided earlier shows that Onconova Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Cambrex Corporation, based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 49.3% of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. shares and 0% of Cambrex Corporation shares. Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4.76%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1% of Cambrex Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 8.7% -12.59% -40.48% 2.46% -61.81% 18.48% Cambrex Corporation -3.01% -5.09% 1.69% -1.88% -28.61% 16%

For the past year Onconova Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Cambrex Corporation

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Cambrex Corporation beats Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trials for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with MDS and acute myelogenous leukemia; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with lower risk MDS. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise Briciclib, which is in Phase I multisite dose-escalation trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and Recilisib that has completed four Phase I clinical trials for patients with acute radiation syndromes. In addition, the company has various product candidates in preclinical development that target kinases, cellular metabolism, or cell division. It has a development and license agreement with Baxter Healthcare SA; a license agreement with SymBio Pharmaceuticals Limited; and a strategic collaboration with Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.