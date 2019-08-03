Reviewing Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (ONTX)’s and Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)’s results

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) and Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 3 20.00 N/A -4.33 0.00 Ascendis Pharma A/S 108 0.00 N/A -3.74 0.00

Demonstrates Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and Ascendis Pharma A/S earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and Ascendis Pharma A/S’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -301.5% -111.8% Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.00% -34.9% -31.9%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.69 beta means Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 169.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Ascendis Pharma A/S’s 38.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.62 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. are 1.3 and 1.3. Competitively, Ascendis Pharma A/S has 22.3 and 22.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Ascendis Pharma A/S’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and Ascendis Pharma A/S can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 0 6 3.00

Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 740.16% at a $20.5 average price target. Competitively the average price target of Ascendis Pharma A/S is $169.33, which is potential 45.54% upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, Onconova Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Ascendis Pharma A/S, analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 49.3% of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Ascendis Pharma A/S are owned by institutional investors. Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.76%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 8.7% -12.59% -40.48% 2.46% -61.81% 18.48% Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.35% -2.64% 0.32% 60.62% 73.22% 84.77%

For the past year Onconova Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Ascendis Pharma A/S

Summary

Ascendis Pharma A/S beats on 6 of the 8 factors Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trials for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with MDS and acute myelogenous leukemia; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with lower risk MDS. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise Briciclib, which is in Phase I multisite dose-escalation trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and Recilisib that has completed four Phase I clinical trials for patients with acute radiation syndromes. In addition, the company has various product candidates in preclinical development that target kinases, cellular metabolism, or cell division. It has a development and license agreement with Baxter Healthcare SA; a license agreement with SymBio Pharmaceuticals Limited; and a strategic collaboration with Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies to treat unmet medical needs. It is developing TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; and TransCon Treprostinil that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a life-threatening disease characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries. The company is also developing TransCon Peptides for the treatment of diabetes; TransCon ranibizumab, a compound to support injection of ranibizumab in ophthalmology; TransCon parathyroid hormone for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia. It has strategic collaborations with Sanofi and Genentech. Ascendis Pharma A/S was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.