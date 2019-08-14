Reviewing Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (ONTX)’s and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC)’s results

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 3 18.68 N/A -4.33 0.00 Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 4 1.35 N/A 0.10 39.39

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -301.5% -111.8% Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0.00% 2.2% 1.7%

Volatility and Risk

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. is 169.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.69. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has a 2.51 beta and it is 151.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.3. The Current Ratio of rival Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is 10.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 10.9. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. is $20.5, with potential upside of 799.12%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 49.3% of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. shares and 55.1% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation shares. Insiders held 4.76% of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 8.7% -12.59% -40.48% 2.46% -61.81% 18.48% Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation -3.98% 4.32% -8.31% 30.41% -5.28% 55.02%

For the past year Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.

Summary

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trials for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with MDS and acute myelogenous leukemia; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with lower risk MDS. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise Briciclib, which is in Phase I multisite dose-escalation trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and Recilisib that has completed four Phase I clinical trials for patients with acute radiation syndromes. In addition, the company has various product candidates in preclinical development that target kinases, cellular metabolism, or cell division. It has a development and license agreement with Baxter Healthcare SA; a license agreement with SymBio Pharmaceuticals Limited; and a strategic collaboration with Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.