Reviewing Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY)’s and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)’s results

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00 Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 0.00% -216.9% -98.6% Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 105.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.05 beta. Competitively, Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 1.32 which is 32.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. is 3.4 while its Current Ratio is 3.4. Meanwhile, Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 17.6 while its Quick Ratio is 17.6. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 2.5% of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. shares and 76.9% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.8%. Comparatively, 0.7% are Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oncolytics Biotech Inc. -17.28% -20.71% -30.21% -31.63% -71.79% -25.97% Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.41% -6.96% 10.83% 17.32% 4.57% 52.46%

For the past year Oncolytics Biotech Inc. had bearish trend while Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses. It has a research collaboration with Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California using pelareorep in combination with Keytruda, Velcade, and dexamethasone to treat multiple myeloma; and a clinical collaboration with SOLTI breast cancer research. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing differentiated therapeutics for orphan indications in Canada. The company uses Extreme Genetics, a core enabling discovery platform for the discovery of validated drug targets by studying rare human diseases with extreme traits, including diseases caused by mutations in ion channels, known as channelopathies. It offers Glybera, a gene therapy product for the treatment of patients with orphan lipid disorder lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company is also developing TV-45070, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials in patients with post-herpetic neuralgia; GDC-0276 and GDC-0310 that completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pain; and XEN801, a stearoyl Co-A desaturase-1 inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe facial acne. Its preclinical product candidate includes XEN901, a selective Nav1.6 sodium channel inhibitor for the treatment of childhood epilepsy disorders. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has collaboration agreements with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.; Genentech, Inc.; uniQure Biopharma B.V.; and Merck & Co., Inc. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.