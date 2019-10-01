Reviewing Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY)’s and Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)’s results

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) and Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 1 0.00 20.27M -0.78 0.00 Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 23 0.00 8.02M -5.16 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 has Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 3,088,526,588.45% -216.9% -98.6% Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 35,581,189.00% -120.6% -44.3%

Volatility and Risk

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. is 105.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.05 beta. Competitively, Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is 27.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.73 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. is 3.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.4. The Current Ratio of rival Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is 2.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.4. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 2.5% and 87.2%. Insiders owned roughly 1.8% of Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.4% of Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oncolytics Biotech Inc. -17.28% -20.71% -30.21% -31.63% -71.79% -25.97% Wave Life Sciences Ltd. -1.79% -19.99% -19.05% -40.68% -44.46% -49.07%

For the past year Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Summary

Oncolytics Biotech Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses. It has a research collaboration with Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California using pelareorep in combination with Keytruda, Velcade, and dexamethasone to treat multiple myeloma; and a clinical collaboration with SOLTI breast cancer research. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

WAVE Life Sciences Ltd., a preclinical biopharmaceutical company, designs, develops, and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates. The company is developing nucleic acid therapeutics that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins. Its advanced therapeutic programs are in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). In HuntingtonÂ’s disease, it has programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and HTT SNP-2; in DMD, targeting Exon 51; and in IBD, targeting SMAD7. The company also has product candidates in its programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and Exon 51. In addition, it has late-stage discovery programs in epidermolysis bullosa simplex, targeting KRT14 SNP-1 and KRT14 SNP-2, as well as in DMD, focuses on an additional DMD target, AcRIIb. The company has a research, license, and option agreement with Pfizer Inc. for the discovery, development, and commercialization of stereopure oligonucleotide therapeutics; and research collaboration with nLife Therapeutics S.L. exploring cell-specific targeting of nucleic-acid therapeutics in the central nervous system. WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.