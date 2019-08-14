Reviewing Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY)’s and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR)’s results

This is a contrast between Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00 United Therapeutics Corporation 98 2.27 N/A -3.47 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 0.00% -216.9% -98.6% United Therapeutics Corporation 0.00% -5.7% -4.3%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.05 beta indicates that Oncolytics Biotech Inc. is 105.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, United Therapeutics Corporation’s beta is 1.04 which is 4.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.4 and 3.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor United Therapeutics Corporation are 7.2 and 6.8 respectively. United Therapeutics Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 United Therapeutics Corporation 1 4 3 2.38

Competitively the consensus price target of United Therapeutics Corporation is $127.67, which is potential 60.96% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 2.5% and 0%. 1.8% are Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.2% of United Therapeutics Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oncolytics Biotech Inc. -17.28% -20.71% -30.21% -31.63% -71.79% -25.97% United Therapeutics Corporation 3.3% -3.42% -20.2% -31.76% -34.11% -27.24%

For the past year Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has stronger performance than United Therapeutics Corporation

Summary

United Therapeutics Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses. It has a research collaboration with Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California using pelareorep in combination with Keytruda, Velcade, and dexamethasone to treat multiple myeloma; and a clinical collaboration with SOLTI breast cancer research. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.