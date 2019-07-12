Reviewing Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY)’s and Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)’s results

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) and Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00 Sesen Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.54 0.00

In table 1 we can see Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and Sesen Bio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) and Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 0.00% -216.9% -98.6% Sesen Bio Inc. 0.00% -73.8% -31%

Risk & Volatility

Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 122.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.22 beta. Competitively, Sesen Bio Inc.’s beta is 2.15 which is 115.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. are 3.4 and 3.4 respectively. Its competitor Sesen Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.5 and its Quick Ratio is 8.5. Sesen Bio Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and Sesen Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.5% and 45.1% respectively. Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.8%. Competitively, Sesen Bio Inc. has 6.56% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oncolytics Biotech Inc. -7.1% -11.81% -16.26% -36.33% -73.16% -6.08% Sesen Bio Inc. -3.08% 11.5% 54.58% -29.61% -55.16% -11.27%

For the past year Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Sesen Bio Inc.

Summary

Sesen Bio Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses. It has a research collaboration with Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California using pelareorep in combination with Keytruda, Velcade, and dexamethasone to treat multiple myeloma; and a clinical collaboration with SOLTI breast cancer research. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Sesen Bio, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. It also develops Vicinium in combination with Durvalumab, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and Vicinium in combination with AstraZeneca's checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. In addition, the company is developing systemically-administered TPTs, including VB6-845d for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sesen Bio, Inc. in May 2018. Sesen Bio, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.