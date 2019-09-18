Reviewing Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY)’s and Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)’s results

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) and Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00 Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 4 1.95 N/A -1.55 0.00

Table 1 highlights Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and Mersana Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and Mersana Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 0.00% -216.9% -98.6% Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -57.5% -27.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. are 3.4 and 3.4. Competitively, Mersana Therapeutics Inc. has 6.2 and 6.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Mersana Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and Mersana Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.5% and 79.4% respectively. 1.8% are Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oncolytics Biotech Inc. -17.28% -20.71% -30.21% -31.63% -71.79% -25.97% Mersana Therapeutics Inc. -8.62% -16.47% -30.83% -23.58% -68.89% -14.22%

For the past year Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Mersana Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Mersana Therapeutics Inc. beats Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses. It has a research collaboration with Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California using pelareorep in combination with Keytruda, Velcade, and dexamethasone to treat multiple myeloma; and a clinical collaboration with SOLTI breast cancer research. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company that discovers, engineers, and develops antibody drug conjugates to cure various cancers. The company develops immune conjugate therapies to create drugs that enhance patientsÂ’ lives. It offers XMT-1522, a drug therapy for tumor models that express relatively low amounts of the HER2 protein; and human anti-HER2 antibody used in XMT-1522. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic alliances with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck Serono; and Asana BioSciences. The company was formerly known as Nanopharma Corp. and changed its name to Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2005. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.