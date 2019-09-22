Reviewing Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY)’s and MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV)’s results

Since Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) and MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00 MediciNova Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00

Demonstrates Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and MediciNova Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and MediciNova Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 0.00% -216.9% -98.6% MediciNova Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -20.1%

Volatility & Risk

Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s current beta is 2.05 and it happens to be 105.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, MediciNova Inc. is 18.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.18 beta.

Liquidity

Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.4 and 3.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor MediciNova Inc. are 34.8 and 34.8 respectively. MediciNova Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and MediciNova Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 MediciNova Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of MediciNova Inc. is $22, which is potential 183.87% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and MediciNova Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.5% and 21.3% respectively. About 1.8% of Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.7% of MediciNova Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oncolytics Biotech Inc. -17.28% -20.71% -30.21% -31.63% -71.79% -25.97% MediciNova Inc. -3.54% -2.05% -13.74% 11.58% 0.21% 16.77%

For the past year Oncolytics Biotech Inc. had bearish trend while MediciNova Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

MediciNova Inc. beats Oncolytics Biotech Inc. on 7 of the 7 factors.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses. It has a research collaboration with Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California using pelareorep in combination with Keytruda, Velcade, and dexamethasone to treat multiple myeloma; and a clinical collaboration with SOLTI breast cancer research. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring and developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s product candidate includes MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for the treatment of neurological disorders, including primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and substance dependence and addiction, including methamphetamine, opioid, and alcohol dependence. Its product pipeline also comprises MN-001 (tipelukast), an orally bioavailable small molecule compound to treat fibrotic diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases; MN-221 (bedoradrine), a ÃŸ2-adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of acute exacerbation of asthma; and MN-029 (denibulin), a tubulin binding agent to treat solid tumor cancers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.