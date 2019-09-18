Reviewing Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY)’s and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)’s results

Both Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00 Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00

In table 1 we can see Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 0.00% -216.9% -98.6% Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -83.8% -74%

Risk and Volatility

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. is 105.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.05 beta. From a competition point of view, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.81 beta which is 181.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. are 3.4 and 3.4. Competitively, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 9.4 and 9.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Meanwhile, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $5, while its potential upside is 187.36%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.5% and 71.5% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.8% of Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.6% are Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oncolytics Biotech Inc. -17.28% -20.71% -30.21% -31.63% -71.79% -25.97% Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.12% -74.36% -73.49% -65.41% -84.72% -61.67%

For the past year Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Oncolytics Biotech Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses. It has a research collaboration with Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California using pelareorep in combination with Keytruda, Velcade, and dexamethasone to treat multiple myeloma; and a clinical collaboration with SOLTI breast cancer research. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing ganaxolone, a small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat adults with refractory focal onset epileptic seizures; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of genetic orphan disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X Syndrome, an orphan indication. The company is also developing ganaxolone IV formulation to treat status epilepticus. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with NovaMedica, LLC; and license agreement with Purdue Neuroscience Company. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.