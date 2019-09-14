Reviewing Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY)’s and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00 LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A 0.67 18.57

Table 1 highlights Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 0.00% -216.9% -98.6% LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. are 3.4 and 3.4. Competitively, LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. has 19.7 and 19.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.5% and 71.2% respectively. Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.8%. Competitively, LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. has 26.97% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oncolytics Biotech Inc. -17.28% -20.71% -30.21% -31.63% -71.79% -25.97% LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% -1.96% -10.07% 42.53% 0% 20.19%

For the past year Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has -25.97% weaker performance while LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. has 20.19% stronger performance.

Summary

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 7 factors Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses. It has a research collaboration with Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California using pelareorep in combination with Keytruda, Velcade, and dexamethasone to treat multiple myeloma; and a clinical collaboration with SOLTI breast cancer research. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect. Its lead product candidate is LB-001 that is been developed for the treatment of Methylmalonic Acidemia, a life-threatening disease that presents at birth. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. has a partnership with Children's Medical Research Institute (CMRI) of Australia to develop new viral vectors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.