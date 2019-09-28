Reviewing Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY)’s and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)’s results

Both Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 1 0.00 20.27M -0.78 0.00 Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 9 0.00 11.50M -3.03 0.00

In table 1 we can see Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 3,043,543,543.54% -216.9% -98.6% Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 121,822,033.90% -49.1% -44.4%

Liquidity

3.4 and 3.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. Its rival Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.1 and 9.1 respectively. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is $35, which is potential 301.38% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 2.5% and 85.5%. About 1.8% of Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.1% are Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oncolytics Biotech Inc. -17.28% -20.71% -30.21% -31.63% -71.79% -25.97% Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -9.51% -11.61% -17.6% -35.38% -12.2% -57.99%

For the past year Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses. It has a research collaboration with Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California using pelareorep in combination with Keytruda, Velcade, and dexamethasone to treat multiple myeloma; and a clinical collaboration with SOLTI breast cancer research. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a debilitating inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.