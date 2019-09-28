Reviewing Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY)’s and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)’s results

Both Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Oncolytics Biotech Inc.
|1
|0.00
|20.27M
|-0.78
|0.00
|Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|9
|0.00
|11.50M
|-3.03
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Oncolytics Biotech Inc.
|3,043,543,543.54%
|-216.9%
|-98.6%
|Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|121,822,033.90%
|-49.1%
|-44.4%
Liquidity
3.4 and 3.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. Its rival Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.1 and 9.1 respectively. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Oncolytics Biotech Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The Ratings and Recommendations for Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Oncolytics Biotech Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively the average price target of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is $35, which is potential 301.38% upside.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 2.5% and 85.5%. About 1.8% of Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.1% are Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Oncolytics Biotech Inc.
|-17.28%
|-20.71%
|-30.21%
|-31.63%
|-71.79%
|-25.97%
|Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|-9.51%
|-11.61%
|-17.6%
|-35.38%
|-12.2%
|-57.99%
For the past year Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Oncolytics Biotech Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses. It has a research collaboration with Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California using pelareorep in combination with Keytruda, Velcade, and dexamethasone to treat multiple myeloma; and a clinical collaboration with SOLTI breast cancer research. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a debilitating inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
