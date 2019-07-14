Reviewing Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY)’s and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI)’s results

Both Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00 Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 3.87 N/A -0.28 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 0.00% -216.9% -98.6% Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -31.5% -24.7%

Risk & Volatility

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has a 2.22 beta, while its volatility is 122.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 115.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.15 beta.

Liquidity

3.4 and 3.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. Its rival Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.9 and 9.9 respectively. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.5% and 55% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.8% of Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 2.86% are Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oncolytics Biotech Inc. -7.1% -11.81% -16.26% -36.33% -73.16% -6.08% Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.33% -12.65% 8.21% -39.58% -29.61% 22.88%

For the past year Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has -6.08% weaker performance while Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 22.88% stronger performance.

Summary

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Oncolytics Biotech Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses. It has a research collaboration with Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California using pelareorep in combination with Keytruda, Velcade, and dexamethasone to treat multiple myeloma; and a clinical collaboration with SOLTI breast cancer research. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for patients with difficult-to-treat diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes IPI-549 an orally administered immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma) is in Phase 1 clinical study. The company has a license agreement with Verastem, Inc. to research, develop, commercialize, and manufacture duvelisib, a selective inhibitor of the PI3K delta and gamma isoforms, including DUO study that is in randomized Phase III clinical study for patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia and products containing duvelisib; Intellikine, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize pharmaceutical products targeting the delta and/or gamma isoforms of PI3K; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize duvelisib. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.