Reviewing Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY)’s and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)’s results

Both Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 46 6.87 N/A -2.74 0.00

Demonstrates Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 0.00% -216.9% -98.6% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.6% -35.7%

Risk and Volatility

Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s current beta is 2.05 and it happens to be 105.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s 64.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.64 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. are 3.4 and 3.4. Competitively, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has 3.9 and 3.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 3 2.50

Competitively the average price target of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is $69.17, which is potential 87.00% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.5% and 0% respectively. Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.8%. Comparatively, 2.5% are Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oncolytics Biotech Inc. -17.28% -20.71% -30.21% -31.63% -71.79% -25.97% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -6.08% -12.92% -5.5% -12.09% -7.61% -13.72%

For the past year Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Summary

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses. It has a research collaboration with Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California using pelareorep in combination with Keytruda, Velcade, and dexamethasone to treat multiple myeloma; and a clinical collaboration with SOLTI breast cancer research. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.