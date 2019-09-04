Reviewing Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY)’s and Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) and Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00 Equillium Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and Equillium Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and Equillium Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 0.00% -216.9% -98.6% Equillium Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. is 3.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.4. The Current Ratio of rival Equillium Inc. is 20.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 20.5. Equillium Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and Equillium Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 2.5% and 27.7%. Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.8%. Insiders Competitively, owned 14.76% of Equillium Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oncolytics Biotech Inc. -17.28% -20.71% -30.21% -31.63% -71.79% -25.97% Equillium Inc. -17.84% -24.63% -35.84% -50.3% 0% -49.75%

For the past year Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Equillium Inc.

Summary

Equillium Inc. beats Oncolytics Biotech Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses. It has a research collaboration with Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California using pelareorep in combination with Keytruda, Velcade, and dexamethasone to treat multiple myeloma; and a clinical collaboration with SOLTI breast cancer research. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Equillium, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Attenuate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Equillium, Inc. in May 2017. Equillium, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.