Reviewing Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY)’s and Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) and Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00 Editas Medicine Inc. 24 49.42 N/A -2.27 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and Editas Medicine Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 0.00% -216.9% -98.6% Editas Medicine Inc. 0.00% -47.6% -27.4%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.05 beta means Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s volatility is 105.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Editas Medicine Inc.’s 2.51 beta is the reason why it is 151.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. is 3.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.4. The Current Ratio of rival Editas Medicine Inc. is 8.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.5. Editas Medicine Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and Editas Medicine Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 2.5% and 78.9%. 1.8% are Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.98% of Editas Medicine Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oncolytics Biotech Inc. -17.28% -20.71% -30.21% -31.63% -71.79% -25.97% Editas Medicine Inc. -2.88% 4.17% 8.74% 18.66% -14.14% 10.99%

For the past year Oncolytics Biotech Inc. had bearish trend while Editas Medicine Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Editas Medicine Inc. beats Oncolytics Biotech Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses. It has a research collaboration with Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California using pelareorep in combination with Keytruda, Velcade, and dexamethasone to treat multiple myeloma; and a clinical collaboration with SOLTI breast cancer research. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Editas Medicine, Inc. operates as a genome editing company. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. It is developing a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. for the research and development of engineered T cells with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptors; and collaboration, option, and license agreement with Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Gengine, Inc. and changed its name to Editas Medicine Inc. in November 2013. Editas Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.