Reviewing Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY)’s and Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) and Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00 Denali Therapeutics Inc. 21 12.82 N/A -0.56 0.00

Demonstrates Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and Denali Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 0.00% -216.9% -98.6% Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -10.2% -8.4%

Liquidity

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.4 and a Quick Ratio of 3.4. Competitively, Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.6 and has 11.6 Quick Ratio. Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 71.27% and its consensus price target is $31.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 2.5% of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 84.5% of Denali Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.8% of Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of Denali Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oncolytics Biotech Inc. -17.28% -20.71% -30.21% -31.63% -71.79% -25.97% Denali Therapeutics Inc. 3.14% 2.59% -10.33% 12.96% 71.35% 3.34%

For the past year Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has -25.97% weaker performance while Denali Therapeutics Inc. has 3.34% stronger performance.

Summary

Denali Therapeutics Inc. beats Oncolytics Biotech Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses. It has a research collaboration with Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California using pelareorep in combination with Keytruda, Velcade, and dexamethasone to treat multiple myeloma; and a clinical collaboration with SOLTI breast cancer research. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Denali Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead LRRK2 product candidates includes the DNL201, a small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trials, as well as DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. It is also developing therapeutics for the treatment of Parkinson's, dementia with Lewy bodies, and multiple system atrophy; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and mucopolysaccharidosis type II patients. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company to develop and commercialize therapeutic product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases; and a strategic partnership with Lonza Pharma & Biotech to develop and produce biologic medicines for neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as SPR Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Denali Therapeutics Inc. in March 2015. Denali Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.