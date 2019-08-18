Reviewing Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY)’s and Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) and Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00 Celsion Corporation 2 76.99 N/A -0.55 0.00

Demonstrates Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and Celsion Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and Celsion Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 0.00% -216.9% -98.6% Celsion Corporation 0.00% -51.1% -21.4%

Volatility & Risk

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has a 2.05 beta, while its volatility is 105.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Celsion Corporation’s beta is 1.95 which is 95.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.4 and 3.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Celsion Corporation are 4.2 and 4.2 respectively. Celsion Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and Celsion Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 2.5% and 9.2% respectively. Insiders held 1.8% of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of Celsion Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oncolytics Biotech Inc. -17.28% -20.71% -30.21% -31.63% -71.79% -25.97% Celsion Corporation -1.13% -0.57% -20.45% -18.22% -35.19% 24.11%

For the past year Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has -25.97% weaker performance while Celsion Corporation has 24.11% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Celsion Corporation beats Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses. It has a research collaboration with Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California using pelareorep in combination with Keytruda, Velcade, and dexamethasone to treat multiple myeloma; and a clinical collaboration with SOLTI breast cancer research. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.