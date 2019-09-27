Reviewing Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY)’s and Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA)’s results

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) and Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00 Biofrontera AG 15 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00

Demonstrates Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and Biofrontera AG earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and Biofrontera AG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 0.00% -216.9% -98.6% Biofrontera AG 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 2.5% of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 2.04% of Biofrontera AG are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% are Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Biofrontera AG has 0.04% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oncolytics Biotech Inc. -17.28% -20.71% -30.21% -31.63% -71.79% -25.97% Biofrontera AG -5.81% -11.18% 28.16% 14% 2.71% 32.89%

For the past year Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has -25.97% weaker performance while Biofrontera AG has 32.89% stronger performance.

Summary

Biofrontera AG beats on 5 of the 6 factors Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses. It has a research collaboration with Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California using pelareorep in combination with Keytruda, Velcade, and dexamethasone to treat multiple myeloma; and a clinical collaboration with SOLTI breast cancer research. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that result in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of actinic keratosis. The company also offers BF-RhodoLED lamp, a photodynamic therapy for lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis; and Belixos over-the-counter line of skin care cosmetics products. In addition, it is developing Ameluz for the treatment of basal cell carcinoma; BF-derm1 for the treatment of chronic and antihistamine-resistant urticaria; and BF-1 for the prophylactic treatment of migraine. The company offers its products primarily in the United States and Europe. Biofrontera AG has a collaboration and partnership agreement with Maruho Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.