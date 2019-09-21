Reviewing Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY)’s and Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL)’s results

We are comparing Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) and Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00 Atreca Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.64 0.00

In table 1 we can see Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and Atreca Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and Atreca Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 0.00% -216.9% -98.6% Atreca Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. are 3.4 and 3.4. Competitively, Atreca Inc. has 22 and 22 for Current and Quick Ratio. Atreca Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and Atreca Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Atreca Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Atreca Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $30 consensus target price and a 157.29% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and Atreca Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.5% and 67% respectively. About 1.8% of Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 17.4% of Atreca Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oncolytics Biotech Inc. -17.28% -20.71% -30.21% -31.63% -71.79% -25.97% Atreca Inc. -18.54% -26.88% 0% 0% 0% -29.92%

For the past year Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has stronger performance than Atreca Inc.

Summary

Atreca Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses. It has a research collaboration with Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California using pelareorep in combination with Keytruda, Velcade, and dexamethasone to treat multiple myeloma; and a clinical collaboration with SOLTI breast cancer research. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.