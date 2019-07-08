Reviewing Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY)’s and Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO)’s results

Since Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) and Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00 Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 1 1.53 N/A -2.39 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 0.00% -216.9% -98.6% Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -99.2% -58.6%

Liquidity

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.4 and a Quick Ratio of 3.4. Competitively, Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.8 and has 2.7 Quick Ratio. Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 2.5% and 41.9%. 1.8% are Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.8% of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oncolytics Biotech Inc. -7.1% -11.81% -16.26% -36.33% -73.16% -6.08% Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. -4.82% -4.24% -55.37% -76.49% -84.1% -37.8%

For the past year Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Oncolytics Biotech Inc. beats Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses. It has a research collaboration with Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California using pelareorep in combination with Keytruda, Velcade, and dexamethasone to treat multiple myeloma; and a clinical collaboration with SOLTI breast cancer research. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed products include IXINITY, which is indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations; and WinRho SDF for the treatment of autoimmune platelet disorders, as well as for the treatment of hemolytic disease of the newborn. The companyÂ’s marketed products also comprise HepaGam B used for the prevention of hepatitis-B recurrence following liver transplantation in HBsAg-positive liver transplant patients, and for the treatment following exposure to hepatitis-B; and VARIZIG for use in treating following exposure to varicella zoster virus, which causes chickenpox in high-risk individuals. Its investigational stage product candidates include MOR209/ES414, a bispecific immunotherapeutic protein that is in Phase I clinical trial for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; ES210, a bispecific protein therapeutic that is in pre-clinical development stage for inflammatory bowel diseases; otlertuzumab, a monospecific protein therapeutic that is in Phase II clinical trial for chronic lymphocytic leukemia; ROR1, a bispecific immunotherapeutic protein that is in preclinical development; APVO436, a bispecific protein therapeutic, which is in pre-clinical development; and other therapeutic protein product candidates for cancer. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Seattle, Washington.