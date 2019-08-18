Reviewing Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY)’s and ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)’s results

Both Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) and ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00 ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 70 3.86 N/A 1.15 73.62

Demonstrates Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 0.00% -216.9% -98.6% ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 7% 3.1%

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has a 2.05 beta, while its volatility is 105.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.16 beta which is 116.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.4 and 3.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 0.9 and 0.7 respectively. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 9.43% and its consensus price target is $75.

Roughly 2.5% of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 86.2% of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% are Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 3.3% of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oncolytics Biotech Inc. -17.28% -20.71% -30.21% -31.63% -71.79% -25.97% ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.72% 2.27% 20.43% 55.98% 25.49% 87.89%

For the past year Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has -25.97% weaker performance while ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 87.89% stronger performance.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Oncolytics Biotech Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses. It has a research collaboration with Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California using pelareorep in combination with Keytruda, Velcade, and dexamethasone to treat multiple myeloma; and a clinical collaboration with SOLTI breast cancer research. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States. It focuses on producing controlled substances, anti-cancer (oncolytics), hormones and steroids, and complex formulations. The company offers Erythromycin Ethylsuccinate to treat infections; Esterified Estrogen with Methyltestosterone for treating vasomotor symptoms of menopause; Etodolac to treat pain caused by osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other conditions; Fenofibrate for treating hypercholesterolemia; Flecainide to treat arrhythmia; Fluvoxamine for treating obsessive-compulsive and social anxiety disorders; and Hydrocortisone Enema and Cortenema to treat ulcerative colitis. It also provides Hydrocortisone Rectal Cream to treat inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses; Lithium Carbonate ER and Lithobid for bipolar disorder; Mesalamine Enema to treat distal ulcerative colitis, proctosigmoiditis, or proctitis; Methazolamide to treat ocular conditions; and Metoclopramide and Reglan to treat gastroesophageal reflux. In addition, the company offers Nilutamide to treat metastatic prostate cancer; Nimodipine that reduces the ischemic deficits in patients with subarachnoid hemorrhage; Opium Tincture to treat diarrhea; Oxycodone capsules and oral solution for pain; Propafenone to treat arrhythmia; Propranolol ER and Inderal LA for managing hypertension in patients with angina pectoris; and Vancomycin and Vancocin for use in treating C. difficile-associated diarrhea and enterocolitis. Further, it provides contract manufacturing services for other pharmaceutical companies. The company markets its products through retail pharmacy chains, wholesalers, distributors and mail order pharmacies, and group purchasing organizations. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Baudette, Minnesota.